USD/CAD picks up bids to refresh intraday high, extends Friday’s run-up. Impending bull cross on MACD, firmer RSI keeps buyers hopeful. Five-week-old descending resistance line challenges buyers, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls approach 1.3690 hurdle - December 11, 2022
- Weekly Forecast – Silver, WTI Crude Oil, USD/CAD - December 11, 2022
- CAD Market Growth, Trends and Industry Forecast 2023-2028 with Top Countries Data - December 11, 2022