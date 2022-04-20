USD/CAD bulls are moving in at a discount to target a correction. The Daily M-formation is compelling in this regard. The price has fallen below the trendline support, met horizontal support, rallied …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls are stepping in and eye significant correction - April 20, 2022
- QuadFi inks agreement for up to $127 million CAD to provide loans to underserved individuals - April 20, 2022
- USD/CAD hits two week lows under 1.2500 as buck weakens and Canadian CPI comes in hot - April 20, 2022