USD/CAD bulls depend on ongoing moves in the US yields embarking on critical long-term levels. The week’s highs in USD/CAD are eyed for the remaining stretch of the week. USD/CAD bears are back in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls are worried that US yields are at extremes - October 19, 2022
- USD/CAD: Loonie Weakens As USD Rallies; Losses Capped by Gains in Crude, Hot CPI - October 19, 2022
- USD / CAD – Canadian dollar awaiting CPI data - October 19, 2022
Discussion about this post