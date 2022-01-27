USD/CAD refreshes multi-day top after crossing five-week-old resistance line. Bullish MACD signals further upside beyond 50-DMA, sellers need validation from 200-DMA. USD/CAD pierces 1.2700, up 0.30% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls attack 50-DMA to renew three-week top above 1.2700 - January 27, 2022
- USD/CAD Outlook: Post-BoC/FOMC move beyond 1.2700 has set the stage for additional gains - January 27, 2022
- USD/CAD retreats towards 1.2650 on upbeat oil prices after Fed, BOC meetings - January 26, 2022