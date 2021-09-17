USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls attempt to break the dynamic resistance, eyes on bullish continuaiton

USD/CAD is consolidating the recent bullish rally with prospects of a continuation to the upside. The bulls are pressuring the 15-min dynamic resistance. USD/CAD was a strong performer yesterday and …
