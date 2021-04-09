Bulls struggled to build on the move or find acceptance above the 1.2600 mark. The technical set-up supports prospects for an eventual breakout to the upside. The USD/CAD pair shot to an intraday high …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls await a move beyond 1.2625-30 confluence hurdle
Bulls struggled to build on the move or find acceptance above the 1.2600 mark. The technical set-up supports prospects for an eventual breakout to the upside. The USD/CAD pair shot to an intraday high …