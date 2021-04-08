USD/CAD moves into the positive territory for the third consecutive session on Thursday. The set-up supports prospects for an eventual break through a descending trend channel. The USD/CAD pair …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls await a short-term descending channel breakout - April 8, 2021
- USD/CAD holds gains above 1.2600 amid weaker USD and WTI prices - April 7, 2021
- Computer Aided Design (CAD) Software Market Forecast Value and Market Share by Types, Application, Region, and Covid-19 Influence 2021 to 2026 - April 7, 2021