USD/CAD regains positive traction and seems poised to prolong its near-term uptrend. The RSI on the daily chart is on the verge of oversold territory and warrants some caution. Any corrective decline …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls await a sustained breakout through the 1.3650 barrier - September 7, 2023
- Closing Bell: BMO Low Volatility CAD Equity ETF down on Wednesday (ZLB) - September 7, 2023
- USD/CAD holds positive ground above 1.3640, US soft landing concerns - September 6, 2023