USD/CAD grinds higher after positing two-day winning streak. Bullish MACD signals, sustained trading beyond weekly support line favor buyers. Convergence of 100-DMA, four-month-old resistance line …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls brace for a bumpy road to the north as US/Canada data looms - February 10, 2023
- Global 3D CAD Modeling Software Market to 2029 – Strategic Business Report and Industry Forecasts - February 9, 2023
- Elliott Wave count suggests further upside in USD/CAD - February 9, 2023