USD/CAD gains some follow-through traction and climbs to multi-week tops. Falling crude oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive. The USD/CAD pair added to last week’s positive move …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls challenge monthly ascending channel resistance, around 1.3200 mark - January 27, 2020
- USD/CAD Analysis: targets at 1.3197 - January 27, 2020
- EUR/CAD Set to Dip Lower - January 27, 2020