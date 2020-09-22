Risk-aversion is the main theme this Monday, amid resurgent coronavirus cases in the Old Continent and the announcement of new lockdowns. ECB’s Lagarde said the economic recovery in the EU is “very …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls cheer inverse head-and-shoulders confirmation to attack 1.3300 - September 21, 2020
- Namibia Critical Metals – JOGMEC Injects an Additional CAD $1.1M to Expand and Accelerate Drill Program at the Lofdal Heavy Rare Earth Project - September 21, 2020
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Rallies Amid Global Market Sell-Off - September 21, 2020