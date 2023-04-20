USD/CAD takes the bids to renew one-week high on crossing short-term key hurdles, now immediate supports. 100-SMA, one-month-old descending trend line restrict immediate downside amid bullish MACD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls cross 100-SMA with eyes on 1.3500 - April 19, 2023
- CAD/JPY Price Analysis: Struggles at 100.60s and retraces towards the 100.00 figure - April 19, 2023
- USD/CAD bulls are in town taking on the 1.3450s - April 19, 2023