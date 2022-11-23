USD/CAD ended the US session offered at 1.3350 after falling from a high of 1.3440 on the day. The Federal Open Market Committee minutes were dovish and this weighed on the US Dollar, propelling the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls eye 38.2% Fibo, bears eye 1.3300 - November 23, 2022
- RIWI Signs New Contract of $1 Million CAD - November 23, 2022
- USD/CAD tumbles toward 1.3350 after the Fed released dovish minutes - November 23, 2022