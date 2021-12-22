USD/CAD bears have taken over despite the offer in the greenback. Bulls will be looking for critical support to hold at this juncture. USD/CAD has been on the march in recent days and had broken …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls in anticipation of a continuation from critical support - December 22, 2021
- USD/CAD – Canadian dollar ignores higher oil prices - December 22, 2021
- Hubly raises $1.7 million CAD to help financial services firms improve their productivity - December 22, 2021