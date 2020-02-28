EUR/USD jumped by over 1% on Thursday, violating the descending trendline falling from Dec. 31 and Feb. 3 highs. The upside break of the trendline indicates the bearish trend from the Dec. 31 high of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls in charge, pullback on the cards? - February 27, 2020
- Auryn Resources Inc.: Auryn Closes Additional CAD$4.9M in Non-Brokered Private Placement - February 27, 2020
- Auryn Closes Additional CAD$4.9M in Non-Brokered Private Placement - February 27, 2020