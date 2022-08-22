USD/CAD remains sidelined around the monthly high surrounding mid-1.3000s as bulls take a breather after a four-day uptrend to the initial Asian session on Tuesday. Even so, the Loonie pair holds onto …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls keep 1.3080-85 hurdle on radar - August 22, 2022
- USD/CAD Hits Six-Week High as Risk-Aversion, Crude Weighs on Canadian Dollar - August 22, 2022
- USD/CAD: Sparks Upward With A Strong Push Through Resistance - August 22, 2022