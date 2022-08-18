USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls keep reins beyond 1.2850 support confluence

USD/CAD remains on the bull’s radar as it edges higher around 1.2920 during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Loonie pair seesaws near a downward sloping resistance line from Monday amid an …
