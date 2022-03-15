The greenback bulls are firmer amid a bullish pennant formation. The RSI (14) has shifted its range from 40.00-60.00 to 60.00-80.00, which signals for a fresh rally going forward. The 50- and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls may tap March’s high at 1.2900 amid a bullish pennant formation - March 14, 2022
- USD/CAD pares the biggest daily gains in a week above 1.2800 amid softer oil, strong yields - March 14, 2022
- USD/CAD Remains in Pre-Weekend Range amid Easing Geopolitical Tensions - March 14, 2022