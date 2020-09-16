USD/CAD has moved back into bullish territory. Bulls can get back on board protected by a stop loss to target the 1.33 area. The following trade setup is a continuation of the pri …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls pile back in with 1:3 R/R on the table - September 15, 2020
- Secure Energy Services increases dividend to CAD 0.0075 - September 15, 2020
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Stuck between a rock and a hard place - September 15, 2020