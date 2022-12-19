USD/CAD remains depressed around 1.3680 as it struggles to defend the two-day uptrend during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Loonie pair retreats from a seven-day-old horizontal resistance …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls running out of steam near 1.3700 key hurdle - December 18, 2022
- Secure Energy Services declares CAD 0.10 dividend - December 18, 2022
- Weekly Forex Forecast EUR/USD, Silver, USD/CAD - December 18, 2022