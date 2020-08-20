USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls struggle to keep recoveries beyond 1.3200

The dollar initially hesitated with the FOMC document, resuming its advance afterwards. EUR/USD reached fresh lows in the 1.1820 price zone, as policymakers hinted against yields caps and targets. GBP …
