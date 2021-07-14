Bullish MACD also favors buyers, BOC can extend tapering to test the upside. USD/CAD pares early Asian losses, the first in the week, picking up bids to 1.2510 ahead of Wednesday’s European session.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls take a breather around 1.2510 ahead of BOC
Bullish MACD also favors buyers, BOC can extend tapering to test the upside. USD/CAD pares early Asian losses, the first in the week, picking up bids to 1.2510 ahead of Wednesday’s European session.