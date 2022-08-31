USD/CAD bulls have moved back in, but bears could be about to make another move. The price is testing key resistance areas on the time frames. As per the prior analysis, USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls take on critical resistance - August 31, 2022
- EUR/CAD Charges Towards Cluster Resistance, Bullish Breakout in Play - August 31, 2022
- Canadian GDP weaker than expected. USD/CAD following oil on shorter timeframes - August 31, 2022