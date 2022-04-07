USD/CAD bears are moving in as the bulls start to lose interest. The US dollar was firm overnight but has not managed to move higher in Asia, so far. USD/CAD is trying to break out to the upside but …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls throwing in the towel already? - April 6, 2022
- USD/CAD Edged Higher as Dollar and Benchmark Yields Strengthen - April 6, 2022
- USD/CAD rallies on hawkish FOMC minutes, 50bp hike expected - April 6, 2022