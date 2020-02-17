EUR/USD is trading below 1.0850, just above the lowest since April 2017. Concerns about eurozone growth are weighing on the common currency. Markets are watching coronavirus developments. GBP/USD is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls trying to defend 200-DMA/descending channel confluence support - February 17, 2020
- EUR/CAD Slips to Lowest Levels in Almost 3 Years - February 17, 2020
- USD/CAD drops to fresh February lows below 1.3230 - February 17, 2020