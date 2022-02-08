USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls under pressure near critical support

USD/CAD bulls need to move in at this juncture or face significant risks of a downside breakout. The inverse H&S thesis is on the verge of breaking down and 1.2610/20 could be critical in this regard.
