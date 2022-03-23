USD/CAD bulls moving in on the bearish impulse. Bulls in anticipation of a break of hourly resistance. USD/CAD is decelerating in its daily decline from the 1.28 area as it moves in on 26 January lows …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls waiting to pounce on a critical breakout - March 22, 2022
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Ready to refresh two-month low under 1.2600 - March 22, 2022
- USD/CAD Edges Higher in the Wake of Fed Chair Powell’s Hawkish Comments - March 22, 2022