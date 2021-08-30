USD/CAD trims early Asian losses, holds lower ground. The key SMA, support line favor bulls but 1.2685–90 become crucial resistance. Bears can aim for August 11 low below 200-SMA. USD/CAD consolidates …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Buyers lurk around monthly support line, 200-SMA - August 29, 2021
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Oil prices and US rate policy undermine outlook - August 29, 2021
- USD/CAD: Clings near to 1.2600 as USD softness, oil volatility - August 29, 2021