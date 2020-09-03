HMA immediate resistance. Sustained trading beyond one-week-old falling trend line, receding bearish power of the MACD suggest further pullback. Bears will wait for fresh monthly low before taking …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Buyers struggle to retake controls - September 2, 2020
- Raffles Education boss refutes claim of CAD probe - September 2, 2020
- USD/CAD bulls stalling despite technical sell-off in oil - September 2, 2020