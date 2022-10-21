The USD/CAD pair is attempting to re-test the critical hurdle of 1.3811 as the risk-off market mood has strengthened further. S&P500 futures have escalated their losses in Tokyo after two consecutive …
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Buying tails at 20-EMA warrants a resumption of rally - October 20, 2022
- USD/CAD aims to regain 1.3800 as oil retreats, Canada Retail Sales eyed - October 20, 2022
- USD/CAD turns positive on the day and approaches 1.3800 - October 20, 2022
