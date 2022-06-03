USD/CAD tracks the dollar price action ahead of the critical US data. Falling WTI prices keep the downside checked in the major. Bears eye daily closing below the horizontal trendline support at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Challenges critical daily support line ahead of US NFP - June 3, 2022
- BRP declares CAD 0.16 dividend - June 3, 2022
- USD/CAD steadies around 1.2560 as DXY bided mildly, oil rebounds - June 3, 2022