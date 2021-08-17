USD/CAD Price Analysis: Clings to gains near multi-week tops ahead of US Retail Sales

USD/CAD gained strong follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. Sustained move beyond 200-DMA, 1.2600 mark has already set the stage for additional gains. Investors now …
