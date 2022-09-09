USD/CAD Price Analysis: Confirms rising wedge as bears approach 1.3000

USD/CAD takes offers to renew one-week low during three-day downtrend. Clear confirmation of a bearish chart pattern, impending bears cross on MACD favor sellers. Confluence of 50-DMA, 38.2% Fibonacci …
