USD/CAD holds lower ground at weekly bottom, pressured after two-day downtrend. Clear downside break of key EMA, Fibonacci retracement join looming bear cross on MACD to lure bears. Monthly resistance …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Consolidating before moving to 1.3270 support confluence - February 14, 2023
- Closing Bell: RBC Quant US Equity Leaders CAD Heg ETF up on Monday (RUEH) - February 13, 2023
- USD/CAD copies Oil’s inaction above 1.3300 as US inflation data loom - February 13, 2023