USD/CAD fizzles bounces off multi-month low flashed the previous day. USD/CAD eases from an intraday high of 1.2459 to 1.2453 during early Wednesday. In doing so, the quote fails to extend the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CAD Price Analysis: Corrective pullback fades below 1.2470 key hurdle
USD/CAD fizzles bounces off multi-month low flashed the previous day. USD/CAD eases from an intraday high of 1.2459 to 1.2453 during early Wednesday. In doing so, the quote fails to extend the …