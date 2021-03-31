USD/CAD added to its intraday losses and dropped to one-week lows in the last hour. A convincing break below the 1.2600 confluence support aggravated the bearish pressure. Oversold RSI on the 1-hour …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CAD Price Analysis: Dives to one-week lows, around mid-1.2500s
USD/CAD added to its intraday losses and dropped to one-week lows in the last hour. A convincing break below the 1.2600 confluence support aggravated the bearish pressure. Oversold RSI on the 1-hour …