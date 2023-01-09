USD/CAD has gauged an intermediate cushion of around 1.3350. Volatility is likely to contract ahead of Powell/Macklem’s speech. Downward-sloping 20-and 50-EMAs add to the downside filters. The USD/CAD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Downside looks solid to near 1.3400 ahead of Powell/Macklem’s speech - January 9, 2023
- Deal alert: You can fly round-trip Vancouver to Paris for $765 CAD - January 9, 2023
- Descartes Systems Group acquires shipment management SaaS provider Supply Vision for $16 million CAD - January 9, 2023