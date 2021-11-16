USD/CAD bulls stand guard eases around 1.2500, up 0.08% in the day. The bear raid lasted two days and the price action is seeing 1.2490 – 1.2523 swings. The market remains mixed with US Retail Sales …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Eases around 1.2500, redirected from 50% Fibo. level - November 16, 2021
- USD/CAD struggles around 1.2500 on sluggish oil, steady yields, US Retail Sales eyed - November 15, 2021
- USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Dollar Slides Despite Weak Canadian Manufacturing - November 15, 2021