USD/CAD drops to 1.3233 during the early Wednesday morning in Asia. The loonie pair surged the most since June 11 the previous day after breaking a downward sloping trend line from March 19. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- LexaGene Holdings Announces Closing of CAD$13.29 Million Financing - September 9, 2020
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Eases from three-week top above 1.3200 ahead of BOC - September 9, 2020
- Evertz Technologies raises dividend by 36% to CAD 0.09 - September 9, 2020