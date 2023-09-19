USD/CAD remains on the defensive around 1.3476 ahead of Canadian inflation data. The pair holds below the 50- and 100-hour EMAs; Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands in bear territory below 50. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Extends its downside below the 1.3500 area ahead of the Canadian inflation data - September 19, 2023
- Pound To Canadian Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Sell GBP/CAD At 1.6800 Target 1.6300 - September 19, 2023
- Westshore Terminals Investment declares CAD 0.35 dividend - September 19, 2023