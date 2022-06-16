USD/CAD remains on the back foot after reversing from a 10-month-old resistance line. 38.2% Fibonacci retracement lures bears ahead of the 20-DMA support. Multiple hurdles around 1.3050, May’s peak …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Extends pullback from key resistance towards 1.2850 - June 15, 2022
- Surge Energy declares CAD 0.035 dividend - June 15, 2022
- Andlauer Healthcare declares CAD 0.06 dividend - June 15, 2022