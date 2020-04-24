USD/CAD trades below a key moving average support. The hourly chart shows a rising channel breakdown and bearish average crossover. The USD/CAD pair is trading just below the 200- …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Fades gains above 200-hour moving average - April 23, 2020
- CAD shrinks 73pc in nine months - April 23, 2020
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Greenback down, challenges 1.4000 figure vs. Canadian dollar - April 23, 2020