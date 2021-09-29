USD/CAD retreats from intraday high, struggles to extend prior gains. Confirmation of a bullish chart pattern joins upbeat MACD conditions to back the buyers. USD/CAD fades the previous day’s rebound, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Falling wedge confirmation keeps buyers hopeful - September 29, 2021
- Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Snaps Five-Days Down- Reversal Risk - September 29, 2021
- USD/CAD rebound fades below 1.2700 even as oil eases from three-year high - September 28, 2021