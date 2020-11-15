USD/CAD Price Analysis: Few more upside hurdles to tackle above 1.3100

USD/CAD wobbles inside the mid-1.3100 area, keeps an upside break of monthly falling trend line. After refreshing the one week top with a one-pip uptick to 1.3150, USD/CAD wavers around 1.3140/45 …
