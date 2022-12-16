USD/CAD picks up bids to pare intraday losses around 1.3640 during early Loonie pair reverses the early Asian session pullback from a six-week-old descending resistance line. That said, the quote’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Further downside appears less compelling - December 16, 2022
- USD/CAD eases towards 1.3600 amid steady oil, pullback in US Dollar ahead of PMIs - December 15, 2022
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears moving in and eye 1.3600/20 - December 15, 2022