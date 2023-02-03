USD/CAD resumed its uptrend once it reclaimed the February 1 daily high at 1.3379. USD/CAD Price Analysis: A daily close above 1.3400 will exacerbate a rally to 1.3500. otherwise, further downside is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Gains traction and tests the 100-day EMA at around 1.3410 - February 3, 2023
- USD/CAD sticks to intraday gains above mid-1.3300s, US jobs report (NFP) looms large - February 3, 2023
- USD/CAD: Risk-on narrative to support the Loonie this year – HSBC - February 3, 2023