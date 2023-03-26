USD/CAD is gauging an intermediate cushion near 1.3700 as USD Index looks firm. A recovery in retail demand could force the BoC to resume hiking rates again. The upside bias for the loonie asset is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Gauges cushion around 1.3700 as USD Index eyes more gains - March 26, 2023
- Canadian Dollar (CAD) to British Pound (GBP) exchange rate history - March 26, 2023
- Computer Aided Design (CAD) Software Market Share by 2031 - March 26, 2023