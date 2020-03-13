USD/CAD Price Analysis: Hits highest since Feb 2016, focus on weekly close

USD/CAD rose to four-year highs during the overnight trade. A weekly close above 1.3793 is needed to invalidate a lower highs setup. USD/CAD is currently trading at 1.3930, having hit a high of 1.3961 …
