USD/CAD struggles for clear directions after two-day downtrend. 100-HMA approaches 50-HMA from below, suggesting short-term downside. Four-day-old resistance line adds to the upside filters. Bears …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Impending bear cross keeps sellers hopeful above 1.3400 - December 1, 2022
- USD / CAD – December 2022: FX Outlook Economic Outlook and Summary - December 1, 2022
- 3D CAD Modeling Software Market Is Likely to Experience a Strong Growth During 2023-2028 with Top Countries Data - December 1, 2022