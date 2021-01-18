USD/CAD Price Analysis: Intraday positive move falters near 1.2800 confluence hurdle

USD/CAD gained strong follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Monday. The momentum stalled near the around the 1.2800 mark, or 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart. Bulls might …
